End of an Era: Father Joe Buffardi Retires

PARSIPPANY — Father Joe, a beloved figure in our Parsippany community, has recently retired after dedicating decades of service. Born in Newark in 1948, he moved to Montclair after the untimely passing of his father. While renowned for his remarkable presence during mass, Father Joseph G. Buffardi’s journey extends far beyond his time at St. Christopher’s.

Father Joe showcased his athletic prowess as an outstanding baseball and basketball player during his childhood, actively participating in the CYO youth programs. During his junior year at Immaculate Conception in Montclair, he received the divine calling to become a priest. Embracing this path, Father Joe pursued his studies at the Seminary, where he graduated at the top of his class.

Father Joe served in various parishes within the Paterson Diocese following his ordination before joining the St. Christopher’s community in 1988. After a fruitful tenure until 1995, he was transferred to support churches in Dover and Paterson. However, Parsippany was fortunate to welcome Father Joe back in 2009, where he has since been a steadfast leader. As he embarks on retirement this summer, he plans to settle permanently in his Jersey Shore home.

As an avid lifelong fan of the NY Yankees, Father Joe intends to indulge in watching plenty of baseball during his retirement while also continuing to assist local parishes in the seaside area.

Father Joe shares his wisdom in parting: • His foremost career advice to young individuals: Pursue what brings you joy and make your own decisions in life. • A valuable life lesson he has learned: Persevere in what you aspire to do, never give up, and trust that everything will eventually fall into place.