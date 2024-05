PARSIPPANY — Amar Kakirde, a Parsippany High School alum from the Class of 2014, is set to appear on Jeopardy on May 22nd. He will be one of the contestants on that day’s episode, competing against other challengers in this well-known trivia game show. More details about the episode and the contestants can be found on the official Jeopardy website​ by clicking here.

Jeopardy airs on Channel 7, WABC, at 7:00 p.m.