Tragic Vehicle Collision in Parsippany Leads to Dover Woman’s Death

PARSIPPANY — Authorities have confirmed the death of Diana Lopez Jimenez, 36, Dover, following a collision on Monday evening, May 6.

The incident, as reported by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, occurred when Lopez Jimenez’s Hyundai Sonata collided with a Volvo S60 at the intersection of West Hanover Avenue and Gov. Chris Christie Drive, Parsippany, shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Emergency services transported Lopez Jimenez to Morristown Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office.

The Volvo driver received medical attention at the same hospital for injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, together with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Parsippany Police Department, and the Morris County Vehicular Homicide Task Force, are conducting an investigation into the crash.

No additional details were available.