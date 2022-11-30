How Did Parsippany Vote in the General Election?

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a total of 38,024 registered voters. During the November General Election, a total of 16,083 voters participated. 11,415 appeared at the polls on Election Day, while 3,139 voted early and there were 469 provisional voters. Compared to Morris County, there are 397,485 registered voters, with 194,387 voting, or 48.90%.
House of Representatives – 11th CD (Vote for 1)
|Mikie Sherrill
|Democrat
|8,916
|Paul DeGroot
|Republican
|6,796
|Joseph Biasco
|142
|Write In
|15
|Total Votes Cast
|15,869
Morris County Sheriff – (Vote for 1)
|James M. Gannon
|Republican
|9,873
|No nomination made
|Democrat
|0
|Write In
|167
|Total Votes Cast
|10,040
Board of County Commissioners – (Vote for 3)
|Judith Hernandez
|Democrat
|7,581
|Christine Myers
|Republican
|7,520
|Doug Cabana
|Republican
|7,382
|Tom Mastrangelo
|Republican
|7,361
|Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma
|Democrat
|7,281
|Thomas “T.C.” McCourt
|Democrat
|7,135
|Write In
|32
|Total Votes Cast
|44,292
Parsippany Board of Education – (Vote for 3)
|Michelle Shappell
|6,248
|Jack Raia
|5,647
|Alison C. Cogan
|5,495
|Andrew Choffo
|5,340
|Kendra Von Achen
|4,311
|Falgun Bakhtarwala
|3,822
|Yvonne Ferise
|3,597
|Write In
|113
|Total Votes Cast
|34,583