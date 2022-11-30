How Did Parsippany Vote in the General Election?

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a total of 38,024 registered voters. During the November General Election, a total of 16,083 voters participated. 11,415 appeared at the polls on Election Day, while 3,139 voted early and there were 469 provisional voters. Compared to Morris County, there are 397,485 registered voters, with 194,387 voting, or 48.90%.

House of Representatives – 11th CD (Vote for 1)

Mikie Sherrill Democrat 8,916
Paul DeGroot Republican 6,796
Joseph Biasco 142
Write In 15
Total Votes Cast 15,869


Morris County Sheriff – (Vote for 1)

James M. Gannon Republican 9,873
No nomination made Democrat 0
Write In 167
Total Votes Cast 10,040

Board of County Commissioners – (Vote for 3)

Judith Hernandez Democrat 7,581
Christine Myers Republican 7,520
Doug Cabana Republican 7,382
Tom Mastrangelo Republican 7,361
Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma Democrat 7,281
Thomas “T.C.” McCourt Democrat 7,135
Write In 32
Total Votes Cast 44,292

Parsippany Board of Education – (Vote for 3)

Michelle Shappell 6,248
Jack Raia 5,647
Alison C. Cogan 5,495
Andrew Choffo 5,340
Kendra Von Achen 4,311
Falgun Bakhtarwala 3,822
Yvonne Ferise 3,597
Write In 113
Total Votes Cast 34,583


