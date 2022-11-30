How Did Parsippany Vote in the General Election?

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a total of 38,024 registered voters. During the November General Election, a total of 16,083 voters participated. 11,415 appeared at the polls on Election Day, while 3,139 voted early and there were 469 provisional voters. Compared to Morris County, there are 397,485 registered voters, with 194,387 voting, or 48.90%.

House of Representatives – 11th CD (Vote for 1)

Mikie Sherrill Democrat 8,916 Paul DeGroot Republican 6,796 Joseph Biasco 142 Write In 15 Total Votes Cast 15,869



Morris County Sheriff – (Vote for 1)

James M. Gannon Republican 9,873 No nomination made Democrat 0 Write In 167 Total Votes Cast 10,040

Board of County Commissioners – (Vote for 3)

Judith Hernandez Democrat 7,581 Christine Myers Republican 7,520 Doug Cabana Republican 7,382 Tom Mastrangelo Republican 7,361 Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma Democrat 7,281 Thomas “T.C.” McCourt Democrat 7,135 Write In 32 Total Votes Cast 44,292

Parsippany Board of Education – (Vote for 3)

Michelle Shappell 6,248 Jack Raia 5,647 Alison C. Cogan 5,495 Andrew Choffo 5,340 Kendra Von Achen 4,311 Falgun Bakhtarwala 3,822 Yvonne Ferise 3,597 Write In 113 Total Votes Cast 34,583