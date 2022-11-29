LaZeez by Dhaba Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, November 12, LaZeez by Dhaba held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee,

LaZeez by Dhaba is the new Indian fusion street food experience located at 745 Route 46 East.

Creating a perfect melding of Indian dishes with popular street food from throughout the world with build-your-own rice bowls, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, pizzas, and more. The restaurant was conceptualized by the Fine Indian Dining Group, whose portfolio of restaurants includes Sahib, Dhaba, Chote Nawab, Malai Marke, Dhaba Express, Wok In The Clouds, Kebabs & Kurries by Dhaba and Jashan by Dhaba. LaZeez by Dhaba is the first quick-service restaurant under the Fine Indian Dining Group’s umbrella. Spotlighting a unique combination of flavors, LaZeez offers its diners a true taste of Northern Indian cuisine with a Mexican flare for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For breakfast, guests can choose from a variety of options to build their own plate. Breads: Desiwala Angrezi Muffins, Biscuit Sandwich, and Pav Sandwich; Style: Mix Veggie Patty, Chicken Keema Patty, Paneer Bhurji, and Poached Egg; Cheeses: Cheddar, Mozarella, and Amul; Customizable: Mini Dosas, Chilla-Dilllas, Uttapams, Bagels, and Desi Style French Toast. Waffles and Pancakes Toppings: Masala, Sliced Strawberry or Banana, Poached Egg, Lamb Keema.

For the lunch and dinner menus, guests are offered a variety of options like building their own IndiMex plate, sandwiches or rolls, Desi pasta, LaZeez Desiwala pizza as well as a selection of burgers. The restaurant also provides different flavored dumplings also known as momos, available in both Steamed and Fried Also the restaurant has a wide variety of Indian Street Food favorites like Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji, Chaat Section, Chole Bhature, Chole Puri, Kachori with Aloo Bhaji to name a few.

IndiMex Fusion Plates:

Base: Tortilla Wrap, Rice/Biryani Bowl, Burrito, Hard Taco, Quesadilla

Rice: White, Brown, Saffron, Jeera, Fried, Pulav, Biryani

Fillings: Malai Tikka, Lamb Keema, Salmon Pakora, Cream Chicken, Chatpata Chicken,

Vegetarian Fillings: Chole, Shredded Soya, Paneer Bhurji, Pinto Beans, Paneer Tikka, Falafel Balls

Sauce: Tikka Masala, Makhani, Korma, Salsa, Saag, Chili

Chutney: Barbecue, Mint Mayo, Tamarind, Mango Habanero, Southwest, Chipotle Sauce

Sandwiches & Rolls:

Style: LaZeez Sandwich, Pita, Paratha Roll, Pav (2 sliders), Panini

Fillings: Mixed Veggies, Chole, Guacamole, Paneer Tikka, Falafel, Lamb Seekh Kebab

Desi Pasta:

Sauce: Red Sauce, Penne White Sauce, Pesto Sauce

Toppings: Cheese, Amul Cheese, Corn

Fillings: Mixed Indian Veggies, Chicken Tikka, Paneer Tikka, Malai Soya

LaZeez Desiwala Pizza:

Style: Tortilla Pizza, Thin Crust Personal Pizza, 10” Personal Pizza

Sauce: Desi Marinara, Makhani

Type: Cheese, Chicken Tikka, Chatpata Paneer, Lamb Keema, Malai Soya, Mix Veggie Pineapple

Desi Burgers & Subs: LaZeez offers Desi Burgers and Subs with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, including options like a Samosa Sandwich, a Butter Chicken Burger, and a Pizza Paneer Burger.

Traditional LaZeez Curry Bowls: A selection of curry bowls is also offered with options such as Punjabi Kadhi, Chole Masala, and Chicken Tikka Masala.

Beverages: They offer an array of traditional Indian beverages like Limca, Thums Up, Rose Lassi, Sweet & Salty Lassi, and Mango Lassi. An array of coffee choices and freshly made Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Beetroot juices are available.

Treats and Snacks: For a sweet treat guests can opt they offer traditional Indian sweets like Rabri, Kheer, Beetroot Halwa, Gulab Jamun, and more. They also have several different pastries and cakes like Brownies, Tres Leches, Pineapple Pastries, and Choco Lava Cake. Milkshakes include options like Bananas, Oreos, and Mango.

LaZeez by Dhaba’s full menu is available for pickup and delivery with Toast Tab.

LaZeez by Dhaba is located at 745 Route 46. (973) 878-0062. Click here for the website.

Open Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

