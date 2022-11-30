Parsippany Holds “Employee Wellness Fair”

Scott Donnelly and Carla Otte, Envy Sports Clubs, 199 Smith Road, Parsippany. Envy raffled off a one-year membership and also included a door prize of a "Pool Party" during the event.






PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held an “Employee Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, November 30 at the Parsippany PAL.

About two dozen local vendors provided information on their services, explained the benefits available, gave out flyers, samples, and goodie bags, and offered a door prize.

Envy Sports Club offered a one-year membership, which was won by Greg Schneider and a Pool Party was won by Plumbing Inspector Dave Bishop.

The “Employee Wellness Fair” was coordinated by Elizabeth Morella, from Wellness Coaches.

Jackie Ortiz, Fairview Insurance Agency Associates
Dr. Sheren Elsaid and Caroline Plewa from Zen Dental located at 2200 Route 10 Suite 105, Parsippany.
Kelly Horvath, Lakeland Hills YMCA is located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes
Stella Shizas, Dr. (Gus) Constandinos Shizas, and Lisa Cooper, The Source for Health located at 1279 Route 46 East, Suite 3, Parsippany
Dr. Dan Roses and Massel Gomez, The Nest Family, Pediatric + Prenatal Chiropractic, located at 341 Smith Road, Parsippany
Brandin Bernard and Jeff Long from Physiopros Performance Rehab, located at 3799 Route 46, Suite 110, Parsippany
Parsippany employee Michael Sifonios entering a drawing at Envy Sports Club during the visit to Parsippany’s Employee Wellness Fair held at the Parsippany PAL
Melanie Cole, Kidz World Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, 218 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 203, Cedar Knolls
Scott Donnelly and Carla Otte, Envy Sports Clubs, 199 Smith Road, Parsippany
Doreen Brennan, Mary Kay Cosmetics
Beth Douthit, Delta Dental, 1719 Route 10, Parsippany

