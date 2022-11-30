Parsippany Holds “Employee Wellness Fair”

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held an “Employee Wellness Fair” on Wednesday, November 30 at the Parsippany PAL.

About two dozen local vendors provided information on their services, explained the benefits available, gave out flyers, samples, and goodie bags, and offered a door prize.

Envy Sports Club offered a one-year membership, which was won by Greg Schneider and a Pool Party was won by Plumbing Inspector Dave Bishop.

The “Employee Wellness Fair” was coordinated by Elizabeth Morella, from Wellness Coaches.

