Santa to Arrive in Parsippany on Saturday

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites all residents to welcome Santa & Tree Lighting Festivities on Saturday, December 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Municipal Building, located at the corner of Route 46 West and Parsippany Boulevard.

Santa will be arriving at 5:00 p.m. by fire truck escorted by Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6.

Immediately following the tree lighting Santa will be meeting with the children so be sure to have your wish list with you.

Bring a camera as we encourage you to take your child’s photo with Santa. Refreshments will be served after each child’s visit with Santa.

