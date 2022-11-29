Preschool Advantage Annual Gala Funds Tuition for 40 Children

MORRIS COUNTY — Preschool Advantage, a Morristown-based non-profit organization, held its 2022 annual Turning Leaves benefit dinner at Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park on October 12. After a two-year hiatus, the event returned with great energy fueled by guest emcee Guy Adami of CNBC’s “Fast Money,” who challenged the 250 attendees to give generously in support of this important cause. They took note, raising over $200,000 to fund preschool tuition for children in our community. The event was sponsored by the William T. & Marie J. Henderson Foundation with additional support from Hackensack Meridian Health, Private Advisor Group, Wiley Malehorn Sirota & Raynes, and several other individual donor sponsors.

At this year’s event, Preschool Advantage honored its 11 past board presidents. Under their selfless leadership, the nonprofit has sent 1,300 local children to preschool since 1995. Special recognition was given to the trustee, Gail Reuther for her 40 years as a director at Mount Olive Child Care & Learning Center, a partner preschool of the Organization. Preschool Advantage Executive Director, Nancy Bangiola noted, “Gail has generously shared her decades of experience and expertise in early childhood education with Preschool Advantage. Her peers recognize her as a leader in the field, and we consider ourselves very lucky to have benefitted from her wisdom for so many years.”

Preschool Advantage also recognized a local family whose twin daughters attend preschool with a grant from the Organization. The twins’ mother, Jillian, remarked “The cost of preschool turned out to be one of our biggest challenges.” Expressing gratitude to the supporters in attendance, Jillian shared that her daughters are thriving and will be ready for kindergarten in the fall. “It has been an extraordinary journey watching our children learn and grow,” she said with great emotion.

Preschool Advantage funds preschool tuition for children, ages three and four at our 27 high-quality partner preschools in Morris and Somerset Counties. Our mission is to give children a fair chance to succeed in life. We open the doors of preschool and unlock the possibilities beyond. Our vision is that all children in the community begin kindergarten ready to learn and grow.

The organization is supported by individual donors, and by grants from foundations and businesses. Since its inception in 1995, Preschool Advantage has funded preschool tuition for more than 1,300 area children. To learn more about Preschool Advantage, call (973) 532- 2501 or click here.



