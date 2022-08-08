Delores M. “Dee” dePierro Named “2022 Woman of the Year”

MORRIS COUNTY — Dee dePierro was named “2022 Woman of the Year” by Morris County Women’s Republican Club.

Dee and Michael moved to Parsippany in 1965 when Michael accepted a position with Bell Telephone Laboratories. Michael and Dee have three children: Richard, Jeanette and Theresa.

Dee graduated from Manhattan Medical and Dental school and served as a Lab Technician at New Rochelle Hospital.

After their three children were all in school, she worked for Rutgers Pharmacy. When the Pharmacist realized that all Medicare and Medicaid forms that she completed were all processed without errors, she was the only one allowed to process those forms. If she was home because of school vacation days or one of the children were sick, the Pharmacist sent the forms home to Dee to complete. She later worked for Dr. Schuster and then a Law firm.

Then she worked for St. Teresa Church in Summit for 18 years as an Office Manager.

As their three children moved through Elementary, Middle and High School, Dee participated in all school and classroom activities: PTA’s; tricky trays; bake sales; picnics; field trips; Football Boosters; Soccer Boosters; Field Hockey Boosters; Cheerleader Boosters; etc.

Dee is very involved with St. Ann Church, Parsippany: Eucharistic Minister, Door Hospitality Ministry, Prayer Group Ministry. Volunteer for all fundraisers: Baked Goods sales; Tricky Tray sales; Raffles; Golf outings; and food pantry donations. Dee also “Adopted Senior Citizens”, cooking dinners for them and reaching out to them during holidays.

At All Saints Academy she always supported Tricky Tray fundraisers; Donate Door Prizes; and encouraged many friends to join.

Dee was very involved in politics. She was Republican Committee Woman in District 36 for 40 years. Member of the Morris County Women’s Republican Club.

Dee volunteered in campaigns for President Reagan, Congressman Dean Gallo; Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen; State Senator Leanna Brown; Sheriff Ed Rochford, Sheriff Jim Gannon. Assemblyman Alex DeCroce; Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce; State Committee Woman Christina Ramirez, State Committeeman Larry Casha, also Larry Casha for Congress; Paul DeGroot for Congress; Michael dePierro for School Board; and Michael dePierro for Township Council; Served as a Legislative Aide for Senator Leanna Brown for eight years. Supported many candidates for freeholder; for the Township Council; and for the School Board, making Phone calls and walking door-­to-door for the candidates.

Dee is a cancer survivor. She has volunteered in all Cancer Walk fundraisers: Baked Cupcakes and set up dinner tent for cancer survivors alongside Karen DeChristopher.

Her Cancer Doctor, Dr. Ken Adler referred many women to her and when they were told they had breast cancer. I mentored many women going through Breast Cancer: going with them to first Chemo; sharing with them my experiences; instilling in them a positive attitude.

On Saturday, August 6 the Morris County Women’s Republican Club held their “First Annual Woman of the Year” brunch in honor of Dee dePierro.

Morris County Women Republican Club President Phyllis Florek welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers. Mayor James Barberio spoke and gave Dee a Proclamation from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Also speaking about Dee’s life and community involvement was her daughters, Jeanette dePierro-Blodgett and Theresa dePierro; Loretta Gragnani and BettyLou DeCroce.

State Senator Joe Pennacchio presented a proclamation on behalf of himself and Districts 21, 24, 25 and 26.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi named “Dee County Clerk for a day” as well as Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling named her “Surrogate for a day,” and both presented Dee with a Proclamation. Morris County Sheriff James Gannon presented Dee with a plaque and gave Dee his badge.

Morris County Commissioners Tayfun Selen; John Krickus; Doug Cabana; Kathryn DeFillippo; Tom Mastrangelo; Stephen Shaw; and Deborah Smith presented Dee with a proclamation.

“Congratulations Dee, your never-ending and unconditional support for your family, for your community, for your personal friends and for your political friends without ever asking for anything in return has finally been recognized. Although all of this attention may be uncomfortable for you, enjoy your day. You are surrounded by people who love and respect you. Your loving husband,” said Michael dePierro.

“Congratulations on being named “Woman of the Year.” You are Woman of the Year every year to your family. We are proud of you and love you always,” said Richard dePierro.

Loretta Gragnani said “Dee brings leadership qualities, commitment and dedication to the entire Republican Party. She is a strong Republican woman who has volunteered her time and knowledge whether you were seeking a position in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills or a higher political position in the county. Dee is well deserving of being selected as the First Woman of the Year by the MCWRC, congratulations Dee.”

“Therese dePierro said ” My mom is just simply amazing. Her attributes of integrity, compassion, dedication, loyalty, intelligence, strength and kindness are all wrapped up into a loving heart that supports her family, her friends and her community. She puts everyone before herself with a smile and never says no to helping others.”

“My mom is the definition of altruism. This is who she is. It’s how she was raised and it’s how she raised her children,” said Jeanette dePierro-Blodgett.

Dee dePierro said “I was so surprised when Phyllis Florek informed me that I was to be the recipient of the Morris County Women’s Republican Club 1st Annual “Woman of the Year” Award. As the arrangements were made and the invitations went out, the significance of this honor sank in. As many of you know, I am not one to crave the spotlight. So, accepting this award was very much out of the ordinary for me. The Brunch at the Smoke Rise Village in Kinnelon, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, will remain in my heart forever.”

“I have so many people to thank, starting with Phyllis Florek and the MCWRC Committee that selected me, and all of the MCWRC members who made this brunch such a success. I thank everyone who attended. I am grateful that so many of my Family and friends could be there. I would also like to thank all of the Presenters and Speakers.”

