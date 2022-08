PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department is looking to fill vacant substitute crossing guard positions. When needed, substitute crossing guards usually work 4 to 5 hours per day.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute crossing guard, please pick up an application at Town Hall or download one from by clicking here.

If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the crossing guard coordinator Patrolman Jason Lubeck at jlubeck@parpolice.com