Chick-fil-A Approved to Replace Four Office Buildings on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment approved Application 21.63, Chick-fil-A, 1180 Route 46, Block 715, Lot 11.1, in B-2 Zone.

All members of the board voted yes, with the exception of Nancy Snyder, who was very vocal with her objections.

Chick-fil-A will be replacing four old dilapidated buildings build in the sixties, that are run down and lack tenants.

The new building will be 5,338 square feet with 62 interior seats and 18 exterior seating. 81 total number of parking spaces, and eight electric charging stations. In addition the drive through will consist of two lanes with enough room to stack about 60 cars.

This property was slowly dying and required a new life. The property had only 30% occupancy and in last three years there were about six robberies, and there was evidence of people using this site at night time to abuse drugs. The property is an eyesore.



The property could have been developed with a 24-7, 365 day Wawa or QuickChek, however the landlord chose Chick-fil-A since it wasn’t a 24-7, 365 day business, and is also closed on Sunday. The property could also have been used by a Bolla, Supermarket, Auto Repair Shop, Pub, section 8 residentials and many other uses.

Chick-fil-A will employ approximately 80 local residents, with local residents having first opportunity.

“I would like to thank all the board members who supported the Chick-fil-A application. I also would like to Thank Chairman Robert Iracane for thinking out of box and having the vision for last 27 years to understand the need to improve our community. Thank you to all Township representatives and Joe O’Neill, Robert Garofalo attorney, and people supported the project,” stated the landlord of the property.”

