Man Charged, Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Jefferson Township Police Department Chief Paul Castimore, announce the arrest of William Mickel, 68, of Lake Hopatcong.

The defendant has been charged with one count of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(a)(i), a crime of the Second Degree; and one count of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4b(5)(b)(iii), a Third Degree crime. It is alleged that on or about January 25, Defendant was in possession of numerous videos and material depicting children in various prohibited sexual acts, constituting possession of child sexual abuse material.

In addition, it is alleged that Mickel was in possession of the above materials and that he distributed the same. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was first notified and alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Mickel was arrested on the above charges on April 22, and after his arrest, he was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility. Upon being formally advised of the charges against him, he was released pursuant to Criminal Justice Reform and is pending a Pre-Indictment Conference on May 31.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Jefferson Police Department, the Chester Township Police Department, and members of the New Jersey State Police Task Force on Child Sexual Abuse for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.