Upcoming Gun Buyback – Guns for Cash Events May 14 – 15

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, Mount Olive Police Chief Stephen Beecher, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina, the Morris County Board of Commissioners, and Morris County Crimestoppers announce two Gun Buy Back events are scheduled to be held in Morris County.

The County and locally-run “Guns for Cash” events will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on:

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Budd Lake Fire Department

378 Route 46

Budd Lake, NJ 07828

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) Building

33 Baldwin Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

New Jersey residents are invited to turn in firearms with “no questions asked,” and will receive as much as $300 per weapon for up to three guns. Payouts will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. This program will accept firearms from all persons including juveniles without requiring the disclosure of names or other personal information.

Those looking to surrender firearms are asked to bring them to the above locations wrapped in plastic or contained in a box. Police officers will be stationed at each buyback location to collect and secure the guns.

The Morris County Gun Buy Back Amnesty Program will be funded with a total of $60,000.00. Below is a table detailing the funding sources and the total amount of each contribution.

FUNDING SOURCE TOTAL CONTRIBUTION Morris County Commissioners (County ARPA Funds) $20,000.00 Morris County Crimestoppers Commission $10,000.00 Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (CLETA) $20,000.00 New Jersey Office of the Attorney General $10,000.00 TOTAL $60,000.00

Acting Attorney General Platkin said, “Reducing gun violence in our communities is paramount, and gun buybacks are vital for removing firearms from circulation before they can be used to take a life. We proudly support counties and local law enforcement in buyback efforts that advance our shared goal of bringing an end to gun violence and restoring peace to communities across New Jersey.”

Prosecutor Carroll said, “I would personally like to thank our funding partners – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Morris County Crimestoppers, and the Morris County Board of Commissioners – for their leadership and support of the program. The Buy Back program is ‘no questions asked,’ and a great way for law enforcement and New Jersey residents to work together to reduce the number of unsecured guns circulating in the community.”

Sheriff Gannon said, “Reducing gun violence necessitates a cooperative response. Every gun we will collect represents a gun taken off the streets. This is all about Safety in our communities. Many times, people pass away and the family is left with firearms in the home that can be turned in to us with no questions asked. I applaud our partners at the state, county, and local levels for helping ensure a successful Program.”

Morris County Commissioner Douglas Cabana, the board liaison to Law and Public Safety, said “This program is designed to prevent unwanted firearms in Morris County households from landing on the street. The aim is public safety, and it is a suitable use of American Rescue Plan Act funding obtained by the county.”

Mount Olive Police Chief Beecher said, “The Mount Olive Police Department is pleased to partner with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department to offer our community a no-hassle and if wanted, anonymous way to get rid of unwanted guns.”

The last Gun Buy Back program in Morris County, held in March 2013, resulted in the surrender of 600 weapons and paid out a total of $49,550.