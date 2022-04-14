CCM Foundation to Hold In-Person Gala with a Western Twist

MORRIS COUNTY — Put on your cowboy boots and get ready for some fun by reserving your place at the County College of Morris (CCM) Foundation Better in Blue Jeans Ball, held in person on Friday, May 13, at Alstede Farms in Chester.

Better in Blue Jeans is going to be packed with lots of activity and enjoyment — live bluegrass, bourbon tasting, line dancing, games, special photo opportunities, and a buffet dinner. All proceeds from this fundraising event support student scholarships and educational programs. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and tricky tray, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. and then dancing and s’mores by the fire.

“As we emerge from COVID and delightfully begin to attend live in-person gatherings, Alstede offered us the perfect setting to have some fun, while supporting our students, with its open barn door facility,” says Katie Olsen, executive director of the CCM Foundation. “The event is taking place outside and in Alstede’s charming and rustic Harvest Hall.”

This year at the ball, four significant members of the community are to be honored.

According to Olsen, the honorees were selected for excellence in service in their professional lives and service to the community. Barbara Capsouras, a CCM graduate and now-retired director of Alumni Affairs at the college and Randolph resident, will be presented with the Alumna of the Year Award. Wilson and Maria Vasquez, proprietors of the Sabor Latino Restaurant in Dover, will receive the Community Ambassador Award. Sparta residents Roy and Karen McDonald, longtime donors to the CCM Foundation, will receive the Philanthropy Award. Dr. Bette Simmons, vice president of Student Development & Enrollment Management at CCM, will be presented with the Dr. Edward J. Yaw Leadership Award.

Individual tickets are $225.00 and $400.00 for a pair. Guests are encouraged to wear country-western attire and boots, spurs optional. Alstede Farms is located at 1 Alstede Farms Lane in Chester, off Route 24.

Corporate tables, sponsorships, and ads in the dinner journal also are available by clicking here. For additional information, call the CCM Foundation Office at (973) 328-5060.