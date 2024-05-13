Join World-Renowned Spiritual Experts at Fairfield’s Wellness Gala

MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Wellness Gala presents “The Power of Thoughts and Words” at the Best Western Fairfield Executive Inn, 216 Route 46 East, Fairfield.

This enlightening event features a panel of esteemed psychics, mediums, and healers, including Jamie Butler, The Everyday Medium; Jaye Regincos, Thought Strategist; Ray Sette, Spiritualist, and Astrologer; Laurie Wheeler, Illuminary Futurist; and Lee Grabarczyk, Intuitive Artist. They will provide prophetic messages and personalized guidance during an audience Q&A session, offering connections to departed loved ones.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for mini psychic readings and the chance to explore high-vibrational products. Tickets are available for $59.00 in advance or $65.00 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.