Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Join World-Renowned Spiritual Experts at Fairfield’s Wellness Gala

By Frank L. Cahill
Lee Grabarczyk is among the distinguished panelists at the "The Power of Thoughts and Words" event.

MORRIS COUNTY — On Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Wellness Gala presents “The Power of Thoughts and Words” at the Best Western Fairfield Executive Inn, 216 Route 46 East, Fairfield.

This enlightening event features a panel of esteemed psychics, mediums, and healers, including Jamie Butler, The Everyday Medium; Jaye Regincos, Thought Strategist; Ray Sette, Spiritualist, and Astrologer; Laurie Wheeler, Illuminary Futurist; and Lee Grabarczyk, Intuitive Artist. They will provide prophetic messages and personalized guidance during an audience Q&A session, offering connections to departed loved ones.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for mini psychic readings and the chance to explore high-vibrational products. Tickets are available for $59.00 in advance or $65.00 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
