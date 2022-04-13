Parsippany Library Hosts “Data Axle Reference Solutions Presentation”

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library will be presenting a “Data Axle Reference Solutions Presentation” on Monday, April 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road. Registration is required by clicking here.

Patrons will learn how to use the U.S. Business and Consumer Modules to target speciﬁc groups of businesses or individuals who may most likely be interested in their products or services. In this training, you will learn how to identify the ideal geography of potential new customers, learn key contacts, research competitors, identify sales leads, marketing intelligence, key elements to include in a business plan, and much more.

Meet Bill Carlson, Customer Success Manager. Bill has been with Data-Axle|Reference Solutions since April of 2008. Responsibilities include ensuring that customers with access to Reference Solutions are getting the most from their subscription value. Bill’s presentations are always lively and entertaining.

This event is sponsored by Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, and NJSBDC.

Related

Comments

Comments