Groundbreaking on Annex Rehabilitation and Log House Kitchen Restoration at Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

PARSIPPANY — The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms broke ground on the Annex Rehabilitation and Log House Kitchen Restoration, on Saturday, April 9.

This project to rebuild the Annex, which was severely damaged by an uprooted tree during Tropical Storm Isaias, also will include the long-awaited restoration of the Log House kitchen and key improvements to both buildings.

Special invited guests included Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio; members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council including Council President Michael J. dePierro, Council Vice-President Loretta Gragnani, Councilman Justin Musella, and Councilman Frank Neglia; members of the NJ Historic Trust including Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo; and Eric Holtermann of HMR Architects; along with Board Trustees, Advisory Council Members, and Volunteers at the museum.

After remarks from museum Executive Director Vonda K. Givens, Board President Barbara Weiskittel, Mayor Barberio, Council President dePierro, and Dorothy Guzzo, guests were invited to visit the Log House and new Education Center and peruse architectural plans for the Annex/Kitchen project, which was made possible by generous funding from the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the NJ Historic Trust.