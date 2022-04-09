Mary Luz Londono Amaya Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Mary Luz Londono Amaya died after a year-long cancer battle at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville on Friday, March 18. She was 37.

Born in Medellin, Colombia, Mary immigrated to South Carolina in 2000 before settling in Lake Hiawatha last year, her obituary says.

Mary worked as a housekeeper at Sussex County Community College.

Survivors include her loving mother, Luz Marina Amaya Flores of Lake Hiawatha; and a dear brother, Jorge Ivan Londono Amaya of Colombia. She was preceded in death by a brother, Claudio Patrice Londono Amaya.

Mary’s funeral services were held privately.

She graduated from Denville High School.

Related

Comments

Comments