PARSIPPANY — Once again, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the operation of Catering/Banquet, Restaurant, and Tee House Facilities and Provision of Related Services at the Knoll Country Club.

The bids were taken and opened on March 23, 2022.

The winning bid was awarded to Katina Caterers by Andreas Rotsides.

The Council voted 5-0 to approve an agreement awarding the contract.

Operations will begin as soon as proper licenses are obtained.