Honorary Fire Chief Richie Tuers Passed Away

PARSIPPANY — Richard Tuers “Richie”, 88, of Parsippany passed away suddenly on April 5, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Road, Whippany, on Monday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Morristown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A longtime resident of Parsippany, Richie was born in Morristown and raised in Cedar Knolls. He graduated from Newark Vocational High School. Richie worked his entire career at the Motor and Generator Exchange in Newark. He was a dedicated member and Honorary Chief of the Parsippany Troy Hills District 6 Fire Association for 57 years. An avid gardener, Richie and his wife of 68 years, Betty, enjoyed travel and cruises in the United States and Europe. He was very handy and was always willing to help a friend. If he had what you needed it was all yours for the taking.

Richie was the beloved husband of Betty. He was the loving father of Richard Tuers and his wife Therese, the late Edward Tuers, and Ann Simmons and her husband Bruce. He was the cherished grandfather of Daniel Tuers and wife Melissa, Gregory Tuers and wife Xu, the late Patrick Kennedy, Brian Kennedy and wife Karina Jessica Haas and husband Michael. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Nathan Tuers, Ezekiel Tuers, Stone Tuers, Sloan Tuers, Charles Hass and Juniper Jo Hass, and dear sister Louise Nodzak. He is predeceased his brother Robert Tuers.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richies memory may be made to either the Market Street Mission, P.O. Box 1937, Morristown, NJ 07960 or the Make a Wish Foundation.