PHHS Graduate Czar Sepe Participating in Special Olympics

Since graduating from Boston College last year, Czar has been trying to find ways to stay involved with things he’s passionate about. What better way to do so this April than when he’ll be running in the B.A.A. 5k the Saturday before the Boston Marathon! Czar would like to thank all those who are supporting this cause–ensuring that there are inclusive spaces for those with intellectual disabilities to become flourishing athletes and leaders. Any donation is greatly appreciated!

Czar said “I’m fundraising for Special Olympics Massachusetts because we believe that sports are the gateway to building confidence, lifelong friendships, and becoming leaders in the community. I’m asking for your donation because it will fund inclusive experiences for more than 14,000 Special Olympics athletes and the 10,000+ volunteers in Massachusetts.”

If you’d like to do more than donate — join his team! Help him raise awareness and funds so that Special Olympics Massachusetts can deliver more inclusive opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities this year and beyond!

Czar is also a member of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.