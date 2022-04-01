Suspicious Incident at Bus Stop

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department was advised of a suspicious incident that occurred on March 30, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. involving an unidentified male at one of the bus stops in the Tabor Road area.

The male drove up to a juvenile female waiting for her school bus and asked her if she needed a ride. The male approached the juvenile in a newer style gray minivan (unknown license plate). He is described as being tan in complexion, possibly in his twenties, wearing a black baseball cap and face mask with stars printed on it. He then drove away after she boarded the school bus.

This incident remains under investigation by the Parsippany Police Department’s Investigative Division. If you have any information regarding this incident, we ask that you contact our Communications Center at 973-263-4300 extension 0.

Below is an important reminder from Superintendent of Schools, Barbara Sargent:

“Keeping our children safe is always of paramount importance. We urge you to be vigilant in making your children wary of strangers. Please let them know to tell an adult immediately if an incident occurs and to try to get a license number if at all possible. Any incident needs to be reported immediately to a responsible adult and the police should always be notified.”