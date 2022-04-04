Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi Joins Kiwanis Club

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Grossi was sponsored by Lt. Governor Frank Cahill.

Lt. Governor Frank Cahill said “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves to share it. What better way to show our love for our club and our community than to welcome a new member to our club? Today we’re very pleased to welcome Ann to our club. We welcome Ann to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Grossi, is a former Freeholder and Parsippany councilwoman and has brought the clerk’s office into the modern technological age and has worked to make the office and its service more available, efficient, and visible to the citizens of Morris County. Also, she has created Operation Giveback which provides veterans with a centralized discount directory of more than 300 Morris County merchants.

After attending the County College of Morris, Ann went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts and Master’s Degree from William Paterson College, and subsequently, attended law school at Seton Hall University, School of Law. After earning her Juris Doctorate, Ann was admitted into the New Jersey Bar, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the New Jersey Supreme Court. In 2013, Ann was selected by the voters as Morris County Clerk. This is a constitutional office, along with the Sheriff and Surrogate. As County Clerk, she oversees five diverse departments and ensures the proper recording of all land records, such as maps, mortgages, deeds, discharges, liens, trade names, judgments, and other related legal documents, processing of U.S. Passport applications, issuing of Veteran, Adult, and Gold Star Parent I.D. Cards, and maintenance of Veterans’ Military Discharge Papers (DD214). She also swears in Notary Publics, oversees all elections and certifies election results, and performs marriage ceremonies.

Ann has a long history of public service and considers herself to be a public servant, not a politician. From 2006 to 2010, she served as a council member in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and was selected by her colleagues to serve as their Vice President and President. From 2011to 2013, she served on the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders as Chair of the Budget Sub-Committee and as Alternate Commissioner of the Insurance Commission as well as liaison to many other departments and agencies. Ann was also instrumental in developing the County’s Flood Mitigation Program.

The New Jersey District of Kiwanis International currently has 68 active Kiwanis Clubs, with a total of 1395 members. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has a total of 72 active members.

During the pandemic, Kiwanis ‘Feeding our Neighbors” has distributed over 478,400 pounds of food, to 12,000 families, and over 23,000 children with a retail value of over $800,000. The next food distribution is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Any resident that needs food can register at kiwanishelps.org. The registration is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have enough food at each location. Other locations include Rockaway, Livingston, South Orange, and Maplewood.

“Kiwanis Feeding our Neighbors” was started in December 2019 by Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury President Cain Pope and has spread to many Morris County Kiwanis Club and other clubs in New Jersey as far away as Asbury Park, South Orange, Maplewood, Clifton, and Bridgewater.

Kiwanis does not ask for proof of income. The only thing we ask for is name, email address, the town of residence, and the number of children. The information is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have a sufficient supply of food at each location and for informing the public of future food distributions. We are always looking for donations to support this operation. Click here to make a donation.

“Kiwanis club members believe in service,” said Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Connie Keller. “They care about children. They’re interested in the community around them because the community matters to them. They’re people like you. Friends. Neighbors. Volunteers who want to make a difference.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.