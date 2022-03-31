Godfather Parsippany Holds Ribbon Cutting Celebration

PARSIPPANY — The Godfather recently held their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Parsippany location. They are located in the Troy Hills Shopping Center, 1125 Route 46.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Economic Development Advisory Committee Chairman Frank Cahill, and Vice-Chairman Dr. Bhagirath Maheta joined owners, James, Jason, and Jerry Forte.

Also joining in the celebration were Councilman Justin Musella and Councilman Frank Neglia, Morris County Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen, Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Board Members Ildiko Peluso, and Nicolas Limanov.

The Godfather was originally founded in 1975 by Jerry Forte in East Hanover.

He brought all of the “old world” values, traditions, and recipes over from Bisaccia, Italy with him.

Since then, The Godfather has been bringing all of Northern NJ’s authentic Italian food and pizza to the delight of the masses for over 47 years. They have since opened a second location in Morristown back in 2014, and now proudly present their third location here in lovely Parsippany.

They are thrilled to serve this community our restaurant-quality pasta, seafood, and pizza for takeout and delivery for years and years to come. We thank everyone for all the kind words, wishes, and support we’ve received through these rough post-pandemic times that sadly took a toll on the entire restaurant industry.

“We thank the town of Parsippany for welcoming us with open arms. Our sincerest gratitude to all of you,” said James Forte.

The Godfather Parsippany is located at 1125 Route 46. (973) 794-4200. Click here to view the website.

The Godfather East Hanover is located at 200 Route 10. (973) 887-4830. Click here to view the website.

The Godfather Morristown is located at 10 Lafayette Avenue. (862) 260-9500. Click here to view the website.