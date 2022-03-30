Morris County Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Spring With Signature Events

MORRIS COUNTY — Spring brings more than April flowers and May Day, as the Morris County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming in the warmer weather with several signature events open to both members and the general public.

The chamber will host the 29th Annual Partners in Economic Development Awards Tuesday, April 19, at the Hyatt Regency Morristown. The theme of the event is ESG IMPACT: environmental, social, and governance. ESG criteria are an increasingly popular way for investors to evaluate companies and addressing ESG requires tremendous coordination to align on issues from climate change to human rights to transparent accounting. The chamber has invited corporate leaders who are succeeding in this space to share their best ideas when it comes to the environment, sustainability and governance. The keynote speaker will be Angela Ortiz, director of ESG & Sustainability at Public Service Enterprise Group, who leads the development and implementation of the sustainability, ESG, and climate strategies at a corporate level. The luncheon also will feature a panel discussion and the 2022 awards for the largest real estate transactions of 2020 and 2021. For more information or to register click here.

The chamber will host 16th Annual Not for Profit Conference on Thursday, April 28, at the Hilton Parsippany. The event, this year titled “Reconnecting and Rebuilding: Lessons Learned,” will feature keynote speaker Jonathan R. Pearson, director of corporate social responsibility and executive director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. There also will be a panel discussion with local nonprofit leaders and a 2022 Not For Profit Excellence Awards presentation. For more information or to register click here.

Then the chamber’s Annual Golf Classic will be held on Monday, June 6, at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The day of networking and golf includes lunch, golf, a cocktail reception, a dinner buffet, the Business and Community Service Award ceremony, and a silent auction. Non-golfers are welcome to join just the evening festivities. For more information or to register click here.

Also planned are the Legislative Luncheon on April 29, with the presentation of the Alex DeCroce Public Service and Leadership Award to Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and a Women in Business luncheon on May 18. To learn more about any of these events and/or to register, please visit the chamber’s website click here, and go to Events.

“These signature events of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce are excellent opportunities for both members and guests to gather, network, and learn,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “They also give guests a wonderful feel for what the chamber has to offer businesses and nonprofits of all sizes. Please join us.”

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 700 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings, and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County’s businesses and community by providing services, information, and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

