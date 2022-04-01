April Fools Joke? Or Is It Real? Soriano Hired by Dover

PARSIPPANY — In a video on Former Mayor James Dodd’s Facebook Page, he states Former Mayor Michael Soriano was hired as the “Town Administrator in the Town of Dover.” Here is a copy of the video posted on Facebook.

Parsippany Focus reached out to Former Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano and he said “Believing in rumors and spreading them is harmful to everyone involved, including the person spreading them. It’s an interesting coincidence that this was posted on April 1st. I don’t know where Mayor Dodd got his misinformation from, but it looks like he fell for an April Fool’s Joke. Well, the joke is on him. I already have a job, and it is outside of Morris County. Dover is a great town, however, I am not now, nor will I ever work in Dover Townhall.”

Happy April Fool’s Day.