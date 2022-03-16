Panda Wok Will Reopen in New Location

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has learned that Panda Wok will be reopening about a half-mile from their previous location in Green Hill Plaza.

Panda Wok was destroyed during a multi-alarm fire on Tuesday, January 4, in the Green Hill Plaza, Parsippany Road. They have been closed since the fire. (Click here for full story)

Panda Wok will be reopening at 219 Littleton Road, in the Littleton Plaza, across from Troy Gardens.

The location will consist of 1,260 square feet in the on story building, that also houses Domino’s Pizzeria, and Tino’s BBQ and Grill.