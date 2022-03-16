PARSIPPANY — Lake Hiawatha resident Sylene Whittle is a State Finalist in Miss New Jersey Teen USA | Miss New Jersey Teen USA pageant!

Sylene is a freshman at Parsippany High School where she is in Concert Band, African American Culture Club, French Club, Asian American Club, and on the Girls Lacrosse Team.

She resides in Lake Hiawatha with her mother, Patricia Beecher, and her brother Peyton Whittle. Her father, Silas Whittle, lives in Newark. She attended Knollwood Elementary School and Central Middle School.

She does competition cheerleading at Star Athletics in Boonton.

She wants to own her own cheerleading and gymnastics gym one day. Her hope is to inspire and bring gymnastics and cheerleading to underprivileged children. She has been working on her business plan since she was in fourth grade.

Class of 2022 People’s Choice Award voting starts now!! Miss New Jersey USA & Miss New Jersey Teen USA will be collecting friends, families, and the public votes for their favorite contestant for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice Award Winners are guaranteed a spot in the Semifinals! $1 = 1 vote. The People’s Choice Award Winner in each division will be presented with a beautiful crystal trophy and is guaranteed a spot as a top Semifinalist! Voting will take place online up until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Be sure to cast your votes before the deadline in order for your votes to count! Click here to vote. Anyone in the world can vote; spread the word! Please Share!

