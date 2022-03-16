Township Council Passes Resolution Supporting Ukraine

Frank L. Cahill
Council President Michael dePierro presented the resolution to Reverand Stephan Bilyk, Pastor, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church.



PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council passed a resolution (R2022-058) supporting Ukraine and its people against Putin’s Russian Invasion on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

In addition, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Assemblyman Brian Bergen presented a resolution on behalf of the State Legislators.

Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council will raise the Ukrainian flag at Town Hall on Saturday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Senator Joe Pennacchio presented the resolution to Reverand Stephan Bilyk
Assemblyman Brian Bergen presented the resolution to Reverand Stephan Bilyk
Members of the Township Council, Mayor Barberio with members of the Ukraine community

A copy of the resolution:

