Township Council Passes Resolution Supporting Ukraine

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council passed a resolution (R2022-058) supporting Ukraine and its people against Putin’s Russian Invasion on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Council President Michael dePierro presented the resolution to Reverand Stephan Bilyk, Pastor, St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church.

In addition, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Assemblyman Brian Bergen presented a resolution on behalf of the State Legislators.

Mayor James Barberio and the Township Council will raise the Ukrainian flag at Town Hall on Saturday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the resolution:

