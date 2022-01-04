Happening Now: Massive Fire in Greenhills Shopping Plaza

PARSIPPANY — Early morning fire was reported at approximately 1:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 4, a five-alarm fire in the Greenhills Shopping Plaza, Parsippany Road. Witnesses at the scene said it started in Joseph’s Pizzeria. As of now, two stores are totally destroyed; reports that the rear of Joseph’s Pizzeria collapsed. The address for Joseph’s Pizzeria is 180 Parsippany Road.

The shopping center consists of individual condo units. Joseph’s Pizza consists of approximately 2,300 square feet. The unit to the right of Joseph’s Pizza is currently vacant.

Also located in the same shopping center is Greenhills Pharmacy, Quick Chek, Panda Wok, Laundromat, Fusha Sushi Bar, S & A Pediatrics, Lakeview Dental, as well as a few other businesses.

Parsippany Focus will update this article as information is released.

