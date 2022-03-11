PHHS Academic Decathlon Team Earns Over 20 Awards

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team competed in the virtual New Jersey Academic Decathlon State Competition on Saturday, February 26, and earned over 20 awards and honors. The team consisted of nine competitors and five alternates. The competing members were: Katharine Arthur, Ram Gupta, Lindsey Lee, Adrina Livingston, Catherine Peng, Hrishikesh Reddy, Andrew Song, Ash Stone, and Danial Tanveer. Alternate team members who participated were: Waleed Alim, Kenneth Cheng, Dylan Chiu, Nishanth Makkithaya, and Chaitanya Matrubai.

Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay, and interview. This year’s theme is Water: A Most Essential Resource.

Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, an Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, a Spanish teacher.