DeGroot Announces his Campaign is Targeting the June GOP Primary

MORRIS COUNTY — Republican CD-11 Congressional Candidate Paul DeGroot has announced he is moving past the disjointed Morris County GOP convention and pointing his campaign toward the June Primary Election.

“Because of the confusing nature of the MCRC convention, I don’t think there is much anyone can take from the results of the event,” said DeGroot.

“I’m moving on to the Primary, which will give me three months to address thousands of Republican voters in Morris, Essex, and Passaic counties,” added DeGroot, who has been awarded the Republican Party line in Passaic County.

A former county prosecutor and the father of two small children, DeGroot says he has the skills and perspective to appeal to Republican voters who want to win back the CD-11 seat that was lost in 2018.

“I battled crime and criminals for 25 years and worked with government officials on the local, county, state, and federal levels. No one else in the GOP field has that kind of experience,” said DeGroot. “I oppose the revolving door justice that local and national Democrats have saddled us with that is emboldening criminals to prey on law-abiding, middle-class people.”

DeGroot and his wife Sharon have two young children and he says that gives him a perspective other candidates do not have.

“Like many parents in the district, we are deeply concerned about what our children are learning in school. I support the parents’ right to have a significant say in what is being taught in the classroom and I will carry that message to Washington,” added DeGroot.

Finally said DeGroot; “I actually live in the district that I am running in. I think that matters. We have candidates that don’t live in the district or know its intricacies and needs. That puts them in the same ballpark as Rep Mikie Sherrill, who never made the commitment to move to the district.”

The New CD-11 Includes the following Municipalities from Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties: Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair (part), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, and West Caldwell in Essex County; Boonton, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham, Chatham Township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Twp (part), Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown Town, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Riverdale, Rockaway, Rockaway Township and Victory Gardens in Morris County; Little Falls, Totowa, Wayne (part) and Woodland Park in Passaic County.