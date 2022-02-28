Morris County Republican Committee Announces Limited Spring Convention NFT Sales

PARSIPPANY — Building on the success of its inaugural NFT (non-fungible tokens) launch in late January, the Morris County Republican Committee has introduced a limited, convention-themed NFT prior to its Spring Nominating Convention on Friday, March 4.

In addition to its novelty and historic relevance, the Convention NFT provides investors with admission to the Convention and entry into contests for prizes at the Convention, said Laura Marie Ali, the MCRC Chairwoman. The Convention NFT also provides post-convention perks, including an invitation to breakfast with elected officials and candidates. More NFT ownership perks will be announced shortly, said Ali.

“This special MCRC Convention NFT is limited in quantity and represents the convention that will likely be responsible for selecting the candidates who will unseat congressional Democrats and put House seats back in Republican hands,” said Ali, noting that the Morris Republican County Committee will be selecting congressional candidates for CD7 and CD11.

An NFT is a non-fungible token, meaning that it is unique and authenticated via the Blockchain. NFTs are an exclusive form of digital asset that has been experiencing record-setting growth for the past year. An NFT can be resold since it is an asset belonging to the person who purchased it. The Morris County Republican Committee is the first Republican Committee in the country to launch NFTs as part of its digital marketing strategy.

