Mayor Barberio Holds Packed Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — After taking office only 54 days ago, Mayor James Barberio held a fundraiser to a packed house attracting local residents, politicians, and friends.

The fundraiser was held at Barka’s Restaurant, Mountain Lakes.

Barberio unseated Former Mayor Michael Soriano (D) by winning 8,467 votes to 7,673.

James R. Barberio served as Mayor of the Township of Parsippany for eight years from 2010-2017. Prior to that, he served as a Councilman from 2002–2005 and 2008-2009. Barberio is a proud product of Parsippany, having graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in 1979. He has lived in Parsippany virtually his entire life.

Related

Comments

Comments