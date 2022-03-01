Mayor Barberio Holds Packed Fundraiser

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
511
Proud Moment: Angela Barberio with her dad, Mayor James Barberio




PARSIPPANY — After taking office only 54 days ago, Mayor James Barberio held a fundraiser to a packed house attracting local residents, politicians, and friends.

The fundraiser was held at Barka’s Restaurant, Mountain Lakes.

Barberio unseated Former Mayor Michael Soriano (D) by winning 8,467 votes to 7,673.

James R. Barberio served as Mayor of the Township of Parsippany for eight years from 2010-2017. Prior to that, he served as a Councilman from 2002–2005 and 2008-2009. Barberio is a proud product of Parsippany, having graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in 1979. He has lived in Parsippany virtually his entire life.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia and Councilman Justin Musella
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro and Former Township Attorney John Inglesino
Morris County Commissioner Candidate Melissa Florance-Lynch, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, and Nancy Synder
Lake Parsippany Resident Danny Desai, Mayor James Barberio, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Vice-Chairman Dr. Bhagirath Maheta
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Lake Parsippany resident Danny Desai, and Jonathan F. Cohen, Esq.
Rosemary Becchi and Jonathan F. Cohen, Esq.
PAL Director Sam Yodice, Ryan Graham and Mayor James Barberio
Monica Madin and Councilman Frank Neglia

