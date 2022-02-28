Parsippany’s Economic Development Advisory Committee Elects New Officers

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Committee has elected officers for the new term.

Frank Cahill will serve as Chairman; Dr. Bhagirath Maheta will be Vice-Chairman and Raj Dichpally as Secretary.

Other committee members include Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Michael Pulsinelli, Dr. Phil Santiago, Raviram Medapati, Adam Kandil, and Thomas Williams.

The Committee shall consist of 11 members, five of whom shall be appointed by the Mayor, and six of whom shall be appointed by the Council.

The purpose of the Economic Development Advisory Committee is to serve in an advisory capacity and shall, upon request of the Township Council, provide information, advice, and recommendations relating to the promotion of Economic Development in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Members shall be Township residents or owners and employees of business establishments who have knowledge of or have demonstrated an interest in the economic well-being of the Township.

Each member shall be chosen with a special view to qualifications and fitness for service on the Committee. Members shall serve without compensation.

The committee meets once a month on the first Wednesday of the month. The next meeting will be held on April 6.

For more information click here.

