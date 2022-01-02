Happy New Year; Focus Presents 2021 in Review

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus recaps the top stories from the previous year.
The top stories of 2021 are:
|
|James Carifi Awarded 1 Million Dollars in Settlement Against Township of Parsippany
|Captain James Carifi settled a 10-year lawsuit with the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and held a press conference in December
|Click here to read the article
|
|Parsippany Hires Frederick Carr as Business Administrator
|Mayor Soriano Hired a new Business Administrator to replace the outgoing Ellen Sandman in August
|Click here to read the article
|
|Police Chief Andrew Miller Retires
|Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller Retired effective July 1. He held that position since 2018
|Click here to read the article.
|
|Council Candidate Musella’s Statement on Soriano Budget Crisis
|Council Candidate Justin Musella takes a stab at Soriano’s Budget Crisis in June
|Click here to read the article.
|
|Multiple Individuals at PHHS Tested Positive for COVID-19
|COVID-19 was the leading story in 2021, schools in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School district was forced to virtual learning, split sessions, and canceling of many extra extracurricular activities
|Click here to read the story.
|
|39% Increase Scheduled for Water and Sewer Utilities
|The hot topic on every resident’s mind was the 39% increase in Water and Sewer Utilities
|Click here to read the story
|
|Parsippany’s Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect February 6
|Township Council passed Ordinance No. 2019:33 prohibiting retailers from providing single-use plastic carry-out bags
|Click here to read the story
|
|Parsippany: Changing of the Guards
|James Barberio wins the Election for Mayor
|Click here to read the article
Related
Comments
Comments