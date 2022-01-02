Happy New Year; Focus Presents 2021 in Review

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus recaps the top stories from the previous year.

The top stories of 2021 are:

James Carifi Awarded 1 Million Dollars in Settlement Against Township of Parsippany Captain James Carifi settled a 10-year lawsuit with the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and held a press conference in December Click here to read the article
Parsippany Hires Frederick Carr as Business Administrator Mayor Soriano Hired a new Business Administrator to replace the outgoing Ellen Sandman in August Click here to read the article
Police Chief Andrew Miller Retires Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller Retired effective July 1. He held that position since 2018 Click here to read the article.

Justin Musella
 Council Candidate Musella’s Statement on Soriano Budget Crisis Council Candidate Justin Musella takes a stab at Soriano’s Budget Crisis in June Click here to read the article.
Multiple Individuals at PHHS Tested Positive for COVID-19 COVID-19 was the leading story in 2021, schools in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School district was forced to virtual learning, split sessions, and canceling of many extra extracurricular activities Click here to read the story.
parsippany sewer utility 39% Increase Scheduled for Water and Sewer Utilities The hot topic on every resident’s mind was the 39% increase in Water and Sewer Utilities Click here to read the story
Parsippany’s Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban goes into effect February 6 Township Council passed Ordinance No. 2019:33 prohibiting retailers from providing single-use plastic carry-out bags Click here to read the story
Parsippany: Changing of the Guards James Barberio wins the Election for Mayor Click here to read the article

