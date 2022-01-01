Parsippany: Changing of the Guards

The swearing-in of Neglia and Musella along with Mayor-Elect James Barberio will be held on Saturday, January 1

PARSIPPANY — This morning, Parsippany-Troy Hills Maintenance Superintendent Joe Jannarone, traveled around Parsippany to change the signs on all Municipal properties.

In the general election held on November 4, James Barberio won the election with 8,467 votes while Mayor Michael Soriano only captured 7,673.

Council members Peterson and McCarthy did not seek re-election and their term ended on December 31, 2021.

Newly elected Council Members are Justin Musella and Frank Neglia.

Republican Musella received the most votes for a council seat, 8,303 while Republican Neglia received 8,012. Democrat Candidates Judy Hernandez (7,301) and Cori Herbig (7,123).

On January 1, 2022, all of the members of the Council will be Republican.

The swearing-in of Neglia and Musella along with Mayor-Elect James Barberio will be held on Saturday, January 1 at 12:00 Noon at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard. The event is open to the public. Masks are required.