Multiple Individuals at PHHS Tested Positive for COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — In a letter to the Parents and Students of Parsippany Hills High School, it stated “multiple individuals have tested positive for COVID-19,” and the school will be closed for on-site instruction for fourteen days and will follow a remote learning plan from Wednesday, November 25 through Tuesday, December 8.

Parsippany Hills High School will reopen for in-person learning for staff and students on Wednesday, December 9.

The following will be enacted immediately:

All self-contained programs at Parsippany Hills High School will be fully remote until Wednesday, December 9. Students will have NO access to the building during this time. All extracurricular and athletic programs are canceled during the two-week closure. There will be no practices or games held. Students should NOT gather indoors with friends. The custodial staff will thoroughly clean and sanitize all classrooms.



The PHHS virtual schedule will be as follows:

Class 1 7:40 – 8:23 43 minutes

Class 2 8:27 – 9:08 41 minutes

Class 3 9:12 – 9:53 41 minutes

Class 4 9:57 – 10:38 41 minutes

LUNCH – NO LABS 10:38 – 11:28 50 minutes

Class 5 11:32 – 12:13 41 minutes

Class 6 12:17 – 12:58 41 minutes

Class 7 1:02 – 1:43 41 minutes

Class 8 1:47 – 2:28 41 minutes

Friday, December 4 will still be “Virtual Friday” set aside for tutorials, Teacher Office Hours, and other meetings at the teachers’ discretion.

“We regret the disruption this presents to our students and staff; however, it is imperative that we adhere to the New Jersey Department of Health and local health guidelines for the safety of our school community. Please continue to assist us by remaining vigilant and sensible in your approach to dealing with this health crisis,” said Dr. Barbara Sargent, Superintendent of Schools.

