Police Chief Andrew Miller Resigned

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has learned from numerous reliable sources that Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller has submitted his resignation.

According to Peter Koerella, Public Information Officer, he has confirmed that Chief Miller submitted his resignation effective June 30, 2021.

In addition “At this time the Township has not named an intern or permanent Chief. Parsippany is Civil Service and will be holding a test for eligible candidates. We don’t know the details of the test at this time.”

Police Chief Andrew Miller was sworn in as Parsippany’s Police Chief by Mayor Michael Soriano on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

At the time of his swearing-in, Soriano said he was the eighth chief in the history of Parsippany.

Miller replaced Paul Philipps who retired on February 28, 2018.

Comments

Comments