Parsippany Hires Frederick Carr as Business Administrator

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Frederick C. Carr, was appointed as Business Administrator on Tuesday, August 18, in a unanimous 5-0 vote. (Resolution: R2020-164).

Carr will begin his new position on August 19. He’ll work with outgoing Business Administrator Keith Kazmark, who is leaving the position at the end of the month to become a full-time administrator in Woodland Park, his hometown. Mayor Soriano said “From West Point to Town Hall, Frederick Carr has demonstrated his tremendous leadership and management abilities,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “He comes to Parsippany with among the most sterling resumes for a Business Administrator in the state of New Jersey. I’m thrilled that our residents will benefit from an administrator of this caliber.”

Mr. Carr has over 20 years of experience in municipal management that includes serving as a Business Administrator in the City of Perth Amboy, Borough of South River, Bloomfield Township, Matawan Borough, Cranbury Township, and out-of-state in Caney, Kansas. Throughout his years of work, he also served as the Senior Manager for Jersey Professional Management (JPM) located in Cranford.

Recently, Carr was the Business Administrator of the City of Perth Amboy until July 21, when several Perth Amboy officials were notified that Carr received a telephone call from Mayor Wilda Diaz informing him his role as business administrator had been terminated. He was appointed on January 22, 2019.

Parsippany Zoning Board Attorney Peter King, and Perth Amboy Law Director, said Carr’s departure was “an amicable separation.” “There are no issues or problems with him (Carr),” King said. “I think both parties agreed to it.”

In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Carr served our country in the Gulf War and held several command and staff positions in the United States Army for 12 years, including Infantry Rifle Platoon Leader and Corp Staff Officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his superior performance during Operation Desert Shield/Storm.

Mr. Carr has a Bachelor’s Degree from United States Military Academy at West Point in General Engineering and he holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Mr. Carr is known for his professionalism and years of leadership experience among many in the State. He is well respected for his leadership style and for providing effective management in operational budget preparation and execution, long-term planning, facilities management, and administrative oversight.

Carr’s strengths lie particularly in overseeing capital improvements, labor utilization, facilities management, transportation planning, and allocation. He also has experience managing electric utilities and Emergency Management reimbursement in his previous role as a response to Superstorm Sandy.

