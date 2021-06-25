Council Candidate Musella’s Statement on Soriano Budget Crisis

PARSIPPANY — Council candidate Justin Musella released the following statement on the rapidly deteriorating situation with the Soriano Administration’s budget crisis.

“By attempting to place blame with the council for the township’s budget woes, Soriano has shown he is incapable of taking responsibility for his woeful mismanagement of our local government. Not only has he failed to introduce a balanced budget as required by law, but his behavior has also shown a complete lack of empathy for Township employees by using them as pawns for his political games. As pointed out in the Council’s bipartisan opposition to his budget gimmicks, it is Soriano’s sole constitutional role to present a budget and have it approved.

Reporting from Parsippany Focus and the Daily Record revealed Business Administrator Fred Carr sent an email to all department heads shifting the blame onto the Council and put into place a promotion, raise, and hiring freeze until further notice. Prior to this email, however, Soriano promoted his Public Information Officer to Confidential Aide with an accompanying $20,000 raise. This inappropriate and unfair action shows he is incapable of placing the public’s interest before his own and continues a streak of nepotistic mismanagement. I am calling on Soriano to take responsibility for his years of running our finances into the ground, work on introducing a reasonable budget, and stop blaming others for issues of his own creation. Instead of posting pictures on Facebook of his newly adopted cat, how about proposing a sound budget that the Council can adopt.”

