Support Small Businesses Today – Small Business Saturday®

PARSIPPANY — Saturday, November 27, 2021, is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Please join SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $19.8 billion according to the 2020 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express. The survey also found that 97% of shoppers recognized the positive impact they can make by shopping small and 85% of them reported they also encouraged friends and family to Shop Small® as well.

Independently-owned businesses, including gift shops, Cerbo’s Lumber, Cerbo’s Garden Center, Hog Wash Car Wash, local restaurants and the like are facing unprecedented challenges because of the pandemic.

Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Mayor-elect James Barberio, Councilman-elect Justin Musella, and Councilman-elect Frank Negila were making their rounds to local Parsippany small businesses showing their support on Small Business Saturday.

The list of Small Business Saturday participants continues to grow, despite the pandemic. Here are some Parsippany businesses that have signed up so far:

Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties, 166 Halsey Road

Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse, 440 Littleton Road

Subzi Mandi, 251 Littleton Road

Farmplast, 125 East Halsey Road

Dhaba Express, 1521 Route 46 East

Spice Route, 353 Smith Road

Gourmet Cafe, 136 Baldwin Road

Fusha Sushi Bar, 156 Parsippany Road

Drop Cards, 77 East Halsey Road

Sri Ganesh’s Dosa House, 209 Littleton Road

Joy Nail, 315 Parsippany Road

Joseph Pizzeria, 180 Parsippany Road

Baps Shayona Parsippany, 3 Entin Road

North American Plywood, 777 Jefferson Road

