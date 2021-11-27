Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Annual Beefsteak Dinner

PARSIPPANY — Morris County/Parsippany Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561 engages in various community charitable endeavors throughout the year. One way to raise money to promote those efforts is through charitable events such as their Annual Beefsteak Dinner that was held on November 20th at the Bloomingdale Fireman’s Hall.

This year’s successful event brought out over 130 supporters, who were treated to a fun-packed evening of great food and entertainment. Live music by the extraordinarily talented, Raquelle Rocco, kept the room lively throughout most of the evening, followed by a visit by none other than New Jersey’s own favorite comedian, Uncle Floyd. Uncle Floyd was on top of his game as he had the crowd laughing, cheering, and applauding throughout his act. People came out for an enjoyable time, and it was clear that that is what they got.

Bloomingdale Fire Department put out a fantastic banquet of those savory, juicy, mouth-watering, perfectly prepared, all you can eat, slices of tender beef, all on top of those tiny slices of bread that everyone uses to make bread sculptures. If you are a carnivorous soul, you would think you were in heaven. For the rare non-meat eater in the room, there were generous servings of salad, penne pasta, and roasted potatoes to keep you happy and satiated.

All proceeds from this event, as well as all the Sons of Italy events, find themselves going back into the community through the organization’s community outreach programs. The Morris County/Parsippany Lodge meets once a month at a local restaurant and is always actively involved in the community. For more information on the group, or to join click here.