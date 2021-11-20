CCM Winter and Spring Registration Now Taking Place

MORRIS COUNTY — Registration is now taking place at County College of Morris (CCM) for the Winter and Spring semesters and there is no better time than now to apply and enroll for classes at CCM. By registering early, students have the best chance of obtaining the classes that best fit their schedules. At CCM students can explore degree options and careers, all while graduating with little to no debt and more financial freedom.

Winterim classes are offered in an online condensed four-week format. These classes are a convenient way to earn some extra credit and stay on track to graduate. Two Winterim sessions are offered at CCM, a four-week session that begins Wednesday, December 22, and a two-week session that begins January 3.

The Spring Semester consists of seven different sessions, providing students with maximum flexibility to move forward with their higher education. The regular 15-week session begins Wednesday, January 19. Several mini-term sessions follow that date. You can find those dates by clicking here.

Along with a wide range of degree options, CCM also provides numerous non-credit certificate programs and professional development courses to fast-track a career. To view, those programs click here.

The first step for all new students who want to take credit courses, whether degree-seeking at CCM or visiting from another college, is to submit an online application by clicking here.

The Admissions office also can be reached at admiss@ccm.edu or (973) 328-5100. Walk-ins also are welcomed. The Admissions office is located in the Student Community Center, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Once your application is completed, you will be notified by email on how to register for classes. Also, be sure to apply for Financial Aid to see if you might be able to attend college for free.

Winterim and Spring Semester class schedules are available online through Titans Direct by clicking here. Titans Direct is frequently updated and offers the most up-to-date course information.

Don’t delay. Get started today on becoming part of a nationally ranked community college committed to your success.