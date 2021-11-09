Former Knoll Country Club Caterer Files Tort Claim Against Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Rafael Flores, the former operator of the Catering Facilities at Knoll County Club, filed a “Notice of Tort Claim to Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills” on October 28, 2021.

Morristown Attorney Roy Kurnos, from the Belsole and Kurnos, notified the Township Clerk on October 28, a “Notice of Tort Claim to Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.”

In a brief statement, Flores submitted what would have been the winning bid for the operation of the Knoll Country Club. However, the Township did not award the bid to Flores, as required by law, due to illegal and improper interference by the Township’s employees, agents, and others, including Mayor Michael Soriano as well as the Knoll Country Club General Manager, Kevin Brancato.

The claimant is claiming damages including economic damages as a result of being deprived of the winning bid. The exact amount of the damages are unknown. There is no personal injury claim.

Before any litigation begins a potential plaintiff must comply with the statutory requirements of notice to the state and local government regarding the claim. A Notice of Claim must be filed within 90 days of the accident or the claimant loses their right to bring a lawsuit. The claimant must provide the public entities and employees with notice of the name and address of the claimant, date, place, and circumstances of the occurrence or transaction giving rise to the claim asserted, a general description of the injury, damage or loss incurred, the name of the public entities or employees causing the injury, damage or loss and the amount of damages claimed.

