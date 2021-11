PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano and members of the Township Council will dedicate a Plaque to the Late Councilman Vincent Ferrara on Tuesday, November 9.

The dedication ceremony will take place at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, during Tuesday’s Council Meeting which begins at 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to join in the celebration.