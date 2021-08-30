Parsippany Women’s Theater to ask for Proof of Vaccine or COVID Test

PARSIPPANY — The Women’s Theater Company will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test before entering their venues. The organization joins about 30 New Jersey theaters that will impose the same requirements, along with indoor masking.
Forty members of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance took a pledge for reopening campaign “Opening Night, Opening Right.” All members that took the pledge promise to follow the most current medical advice, meeting or exceeding all local and national safety guidelines, such as:
- deep cleaning and disinfecting before all performances
- clearly communicated mask policy
- contactless transactions available
- health screening before entry
- flexible ticket policies for anyone feeling ill or at risk due to COVID-19 variants
- sanitation stations for all patrons and staff
Audience members 12 and older will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the venues. Exceptions will be made for children under 12 and those with medical or religious exemptions. These guests must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance time.
All guests, regardless of age or vaccination status, will be required to wear masks while inside the theater building.
“The professional theatre community in New Jersey has always been a collaborative one, and we have seen unprecedented engagement and cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John McEwen, executive director of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. “The unified statement of the safety pledge and the decision by many theatres to require proof of vaccination for audience members were made with great care, thought, and guidance from medical experts.”