Kaitlynn Pinero selected for New Jersey COVID-19 Service Corps

LAKE HIAWATHA — Kaitlynn Pinero was named to the New Jersey COVID-19 Service Corps (NJCSC).

The Center for Community Engagement at Montclair State University, in collaboration with the NJ Commission on National and Community Service and additional higher education institutions, state entities, and local nonprofit organizations, have come together to establish the New Jersey COVID-19 Service Corps (NJCSC).

This initiative has rapidly boosted New Jersey’s capacity to address and ameliorate the devastating public health impact of COVID-19 by increasing vitally needed services to those community members most affected by the economic, physical, and mental health repercussions of the pandemic. At the same time, it has provided paid training opportunities and education awards to undergraduate students and recent graduates in the allied health fields, including public health, social work, nursing, and counseling.

The NJCSC has leveraged the state’s existing AmeriCorps program to fast-track the deployment of student volunteers to local, on-the-ground community organizations, human service agencies, hospitals, health clinics, affordable housing agencies, and K-12 schools, rapidly boosting the ability of these organizations to efficiently and effectively address the physical and mental health impacts of the coronavirus.

Pinero, a/n Sustainability Science major, was one of 19 current and former Montclair State students to be selected for the NJCSC.

