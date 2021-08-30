Parsippany Area Chamber to hold Wine and Cheese Networking Event

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Wine and Cheese Networking event at VentureX, 8 Campus Drive, Parsippany, on Wednesday, September 15.

Share the invite with your friends and associates! You can expect free admission, great vibes, assorted wines, delicious cheeses, new connections, and a great group of attendees.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and will run until about 7pm-ish. This free event is being made possible by our generous sponsor VentureX, Arbor Circle South, 8 Campus Drive, Parsippany. This event is for members and non-members.

Any Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce member wishing to sponsor a Wine and Cheese event, contact Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, at (973) 402-6400.

