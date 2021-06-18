Parsippany Republican Primary Results Still Not Final; Race To Close To Call

PARSIPPANY — The Republican Parsippany Primary Election is still not over. As of noon on Friday, June 18, provisional ballots are still pending. The election was held on Tuesday, June 8, or ten days ago and the results are still unofficial.

Morris County has 390,765 registered voters and only 56,086 ballots were cast or 14.35%.

The last update posted on the Morris County Elections website was on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:51 a.m.

Although the Morris County Board of Elections would not disclose how many provisional votes were remaining uncounted in Parsippany, they assured me they would all be counted today and the final numbers will be released by the end of the day. Unconfirmed sources told Parsippany Focus there are approximately 130 provisional votes not counted.

Candidate Position June 8 June 16 Additional Louis Valori Mayor 2,013 2,108 95 James Barberio Mayor 2,275 2,308 33 Justin Musella Council 1,763 1,839 76 Gary Martin Council 1,629 1,711 82 Frank Neglia Council 1,758 1,783 25 Deborah Orme Council 1,485 1,507 22 Robert Peluso Council 1,269 1,299 30

Council candidate Frank Neglia leads Gary Martin by 72 votes.

A paper ballot (provisional ballot) is used by a voter when there is some problem in establishing a voter’s eligibility. The ballot will be counted only if election officials determine that the person was in fact entitled to vote.