Parsippany Republican Primary Results Still Not Final; Race To Close To Call

PARSIPPANY — The Republican Parsippany Primary Election is still not over. As of noon on Friday, June 18, provisional ballots are still pending. The election was held on Tuesday, June 8, or ten days ago and the results are still unofficial.
Morris County has 390,765 registered voters and only 56,086 ballots were cast or 14.35%.
The last update posted on the Morris County Elections website was on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:51 a.m.
Although the Morris County Board of Elections would not disclose how many provisional votes were remaining uncounted in Parsippany, they assured me they would all be counted today and the final numbers will be released by the end of the day. Unconfirmed sources told Parsippany Focus there are approximately 130 provisional votes not counted.
|Candidate
|Position
|June 8
|June 16
|Additional
|Louis Valori
|Mayor
|2,013
|2,108
|95
|James Barberio
|Mayor
|2,275
|2,308
|33
|Justin Musella
|Council
|1,763
|1,839
|76
|Gary Martin
|Council
|1,629
|1,711
|82
|Frank Neglia
|Council
|1,758
|1,783
|25
|Deborah Orme
|Council
|1,485
|1,507
|22
|Robert Peluso
|Council
|1,269
|1,299
|30
Council candidate Frank Neglia leads Gary Martin by 72 votes.
A paper ballot (provisional ballot) is used by a voter when there is some problem in establishing a voter’s eligibility. The ballot will be counted only if election officials determine that the person was in fact entitled to vote.